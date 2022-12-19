Aaron Dean Trial Day 9: Live updates

Aaron Dean Trial Day 9: Live updatesget the free app
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — After being found guilty of manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean will now face sentencing.
On Thursday afternoon, Dean stood quietly listening as Judge George Gallagher read the jury's decision.
"We the jury find the defendant Aaron York Dean guilty of the offense of manslaughter"
Dean came back to court Friday appearing tired following his first night in jail. He was more emotional than during the first phase of the trial, often holding back tears during testimony that was all about him.
Attorneys did finish calling witnesses, and will make their closing arguments Monday, before the jury deliberates on a sentence that could put Dean in prison for up to 20 years, or let him serve time on probation.
Dean's sentencing phase will be streamed live on CBS News Dallas-Fort Worth.
A full timeline of the events leading up to the trial can also be found here.