Aaron Dean Trial Day 8: Live updates

Aaron Dean Trial Day 8: Live updatesget the free app
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — After being found guilty of manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean will now face sentencing.
On Thursday afternoon, Dean stood quietly listening as Judge George Gallagher read the jury's decision.
"We the jury find the defendant Aaron York Dean guilty of the offense of manslaughter"
Prosecutors and defense lawyers closed their cases Tuesday, just one day after Dean took the stand.
During the five days of testimony, both sides called experts in police procedure as their last witnesses, to either defend or condemn Dean's actions when he shot Jefferson.
Tuesday afternoon, Gallagher said attorneys were finalizing jury instructions. During jury selection Gallagher told potential jurors he may consider a lesser included offense of manslaughter for them to consider but it wasn't clear at the end of the day if he would do that.
But by Wednesday, Dec. 14, Gallagher told the jury they had two charges to consider—murder or manslaughter.
A murder conviction would have come with a sentence of five to 99 years or life in prison. Instead, Dean faces two to 20 with the possibility of just probation.
Dean's sentencing phase will be streamed live on CBS News Dallas-Fort Worth.
A full timeline of the events leading up to the trial can also be found here.