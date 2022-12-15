Watch CBS News

Aaron Dean Trial Day 7: Live updates

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The murder trial for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean will go in to its seventh day Thursday.

Dean is accused of intentionally shooting and killing 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson inside her home back in October 2019.

After six days in court, the jury began deliberating Wednesday in the death of Jefferson. The jury of 12 could make the decision on whether Dean remains free or spends up to life in prison today.

The trial will be streamed live on CBS News Dallas-Fort Worth.

A full timeline of the events leading up to the trial can also be found here.

 

Jury begins deliberations

8:30 a.m. — The jury has began deliberating.

