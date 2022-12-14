Aaron Dean Trial Day 6: Live updates

Aaron Dean Trial Day 6: Live updatesget the free app
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The murder trial for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean is now in its sixth day.
Defense attorneys began presenting their case on Dec. 6, 2022 in Tarrant County's 396th District Court.
Dean is accused of intentionally shooting and killing 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson inside her home back in October 2019.
The state rested its case against Dean on Dec. 7 after two and a half days of testimony.
During the five days of testimony, both sides called experts in police procedure as their last witnesses, to either defend or condemn Dean's actions when he shot Jefferson in 2019.
Tuesday afternoon, state District Judge George Gallagher said attorneys were finalizing jury instructions. During jury selection Gallagher told potential jurors he may consider a lesser included offense of manslaughter for them to consider but it wasn't clear at the end of the day if he would do that.
Wednesday morning, Dec. 14, lawyers are expected to give closing arguments, and the jury to begin deliberations, according to Gallagher.
Jurors will be sequestered until they reach a verdict.
See a full timeline of the events leading up to the trial here.
Manslaughter on the table
9:45 a.m. - State District Judge George Gallagher tells the jury they have two charges to consider -- murder or manslaughter.
State District Judge George Gallagher gives guidance
9:39 a.m. - State District Judge George Gallagher gives guidance to the jurors as they prepare to hear closing arguments and eventually start deliberation.
"I am one of the judges. The other is you the jury. You are judges of the facts only. Your sole duty is to determine whether the state has proved beyond a reasonable doubt, that the defendant is guilty."
Court back in session
9:36 a.m. - Court back in session.