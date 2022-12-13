Aaron Dean Trial Day 5: Live updates

Aaron Dean Trial Day 5: Live updatesget the free app
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The murder trial for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean is now in its fifth day.
Dean is accused of intentionally shooting and killing 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson inside her home back in October 2019.
Dean himself took the stand on day four, and didn't waste any time addressing the jury.
"This jury needs to hear from me and hear the truth."
Following that statement, the 38-year-old briefly described his life growing up in Arlington. He also talked about his professional life prior to joining law enforcement. He formerly worked as an engineer at a commercial refrigerator plant in the area.
At the age of 32, he started the application process to become an officer with the Fort Worth Police Department. In August of 2017, he was accepted to the police academy.
The jury of 12 will make the decision on whether Dean remains free or spends up to life in prison.
Defense rests its case, courtroom breaks for lunch
11:39 a.m. — The defense has rested its case and Judge Gallagher dismissed the courtroom for lunch.
Dr. Coons: 'So far, this is good police work'
10:57 a.m. — Dr. Coons testifies that he doesn't see initial errors in how the former Fort Worth police officer approached a possible crime scene, calling it "good police work."
Cross-examination of Dr. Coons continues
10:52 a.m. — Prosecutors question Dr. Coons on the particular tactics Dean used when he approached Jefferson's home. Jurors are being shown selections of Dean's body cam video while prosecutors question if Dean checked exterior windows and for how long.
Cross-examination of Dr. Coons begins
10:30 a.m. — The court is back in session. Prosecutors have begun the cross-examination of Dr. Coons.
Court recesses for the morning break
10:15 a.m. — The court is in a short morning break. Testimony will continue at 10:30 a.m with the cross-examination of Dr. Coons.
Expert witness says Dean did 'fine job' based on training
9:45 a.m. — Yesterday, prosecutors questioned Dean's tactics the night he shot Jefferson, getting him to admit several times that some steps he took were "bad police work." Today, Dr. Coons says Dean did a "fine job" based on training.
Expert witness testifies on police procedure and use of force
9:15 a.m. — Dr. Jay Coons, a criminologist at Sam Houston University, is now on the stand for the defense as an expert witness. He's currently speaking about police procedure and use of force protocols.