Aaron Dean Trial Day 3: Live updates

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The murder trial for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean is now in its third day.
Dean is accused of intentionally shooting and killing 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson inside her home back in October 2019.
The minutes and actions leading up to the fatal shooting of Jefferson were laid out during the trial's second day Tuesday, including the complete recording from Dean's body camera.
Fort Worth police had released a portion of the video shortly after the 2019 shooting. The full version continues past the single fatal shot, showing officers entering Jefferson's home, hearing her cries, and finding a gun on the floor of her bedroom.
Jefferson's autopsy photos are expected to be shown to the jury Wednesday.
Gorkom describes crime scene
9:46 a.m. — Van Gorkom describes what he saw when he arrived at Jefferson's home to document and photograph the scene.
Crime scene photos shown to jury
9:28 a.m. — Van Gorkom looks through crime scene photos and photos of Jefferson's body.
Crime scene investigator takes the stand
9:11 a.m. — James Van Gorkom, a Fort Worth police officer who's part of the department's crime scene search unit, takes the stand.
He was an investigator at the scene after Jefferson's fatal shooting at her East Allen Avenue home.