City of Dallas offers accommodations for those who need a warm place to stay
The City of Dallas is making accommodations for anyone who loses power or just needs a warm place to stay later this week.
The arctic blast is on its way and since it's North Texas' first taste of this kind of cold this season, many people are stocking up on the items to keep you warm.
If you think it's cold now, you haven't seen anything yet.
Now's the time to start preparing your home for the freezing temperatures expected later this week.
There's one thing Atatiana Jefferson's family wanted from the Aaron Dean trial they did not get at the end of all this – and that's remorse or an apology from the former police officer.
It was not immediately clear if Musk was serious, and no formal announcement beyond the tweet had been made.
Title 42, a pandemic-era public health order first invoked by the Trump administration, has allowed U.S. border officials to quickly expel migrants without asylum screenings.
Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean was sentenced to 11 years, 10 months and 12 days in prison for manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson in 2019.
A new analysis of federal data shows more younger people are getting scammed these days.
While you may be a pretty savvy shopper, scammers are getting more sophisticated as well, experts say.
Local school officials said it's a sign their efforts are working.
Arresting and restraining a child is not illegal in Texas, but some parents, lawmakers and child advocates say it should be.
A Fort Worth high school teacher is accusing his school district of exploiting students to meet new state education standards tied to bonus funding.
In a one-page order on Monday, Roberts agreed to place on hold a lower court ruling that declared Title 42 illegal, pending further action from the full court.
The committee laid out what it has established over the course of its year-and-a-half-long investigation.
The panel's seven Democrats and two Republicans voted unanimously to adopt its final report and urge the Justice Department to prosecute Trump.
CBS News has obtained audio files of the Jan. 6 House select committee's deposition of Trump ally Michael Flynn.
Deadlines have past or are quickly approaching if you're looking to deliver your package on time for Christmas.
For the first time ever in Texas, the big box store is offering drone delivery for shoppers living within a mile of several Walmart stores.
SMU Economics Professor Mike Davis said Wednesday that it's hard to measure a dollar amount, but that if there's a strike, it could impact the supply chain for consumer goods among other items.
North Texans are already busy looking for the best deals on those holiday gifts.
The price of home insurance is going up fast, and experts say it could have some serious effects.
The American Heart Association reports new research has found more people die from heart attacks in the last week of December than any other time of year.
Consumer Reports says potentially harmful levels of cadmium and lead were detected in some chocolate brands.
The unexpected death of celebrity dancer and entertainer tWitch was a stark reminder for many to check in on our loved ones.
Every household will be able to order a total of four at-home COVID tests, which will begin shipping the week of December 19.
"My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci," the Twitter CEO wrote on Sunday.
The National Retail Federation unveiled its prediction on holiday sales for November through December.
The surge in popularity for electric vehicles is partly fueled by the roller coaster prices of gas, and trucking companies are following suit.
More help is on the way for the many small businesses in the hospitality industry still struggling to recover from COVID-19's economic impact.
Elon Musk closed out the $44 billion deal to acquire San Francisco-based social media giant Twitter Thursday and immediately cleaned out the C-suite, firing CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal.
More than two years later, work now begins on the massive development project called "The Central."
Anthony Edwards had 27 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 116-106 victory on Monday over the unglued Dallas Mavericks.
Wyatt Johnston scored 55 seconds into the second period and the Dallas Stars beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 Monday night to remain atop the Central Division.
TCU's Sonny Dykes was named The Associated Press Coach of the Year on Monday after leading the No. 3 Horned Frogs to the College Football Playoff in his first season with the school.
TCU quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan will skip his available extra season with the third-ranked Horned Frogs and make himself eligible for the NFL draft after the College Football Playoff.
The Dallas Cowboys lost a game they should have won at Jacksonville and backed into the playoffs when the New York Giants beat Washington.
The fallen Hollywood mogul is already serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York for rape and criminal sex act charges.
Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for libel over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."
The 84-year-old actress and activist called it the "best birthday present ever."
Twitch and his wife, Allison Holker were very active in raising money and awareness for children's hospitals.
A headstrong music manager in desperate need of a Christmas hit pursues a gifted singer-songwriter.
Temperatures later this week will drop into the teens!
For many, the fight for justice has frozen.
Dean was sentenced three years after fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson.
Here's a look at the winners from the Texas Country Reporter Festival!
Candy doesn't come close to the sweetness delivered up this Halloween at several Texas Health hospitals.
Along with dozens upon dozens of phones, many little treasures have been collected and are currently awaiting their rightful owners at the State Fair of Texas' lost & found.
Uvalde students head back to school for the first time since the May 24 attack that killed 19 students and two teachers.
On May 24, 2022 nineteen children and two teachers were killed in Uvalde, Texas, after a teenaged gunman barricaded himself in a 4th grade classroom and opened fire.