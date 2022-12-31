Riff, Ram, Bah Zoo: The story behind TCU's unusual chant
When TCU takes on Georgia in the National Championship game, viewers across the country will be introduced to one of the most unique cheers in college football.
The success on the field can rush off the field too as TCU can reap the benefits of national exposure.
It's been 85 years since TCU last won a National Championship. Fans are confident that this is their year – and they said they'll do just about anything to see it in person.
The TCU Horned Frogs defeated Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and are now heading to the national championship game at SoFi Stadium in California.
TCU became the first team to begin the season unranked and make it into the finals after defeating Michigan at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Phoenix 51-45.
The highly-anticipated Fiesta Bowl is on Saturday and thousands of TCU fans will don their purple shirts in the desert, but due to the Southwest flight cancellations, many of them had to call an audible and find other ways to get there.
As TCU prepares to take on Michigan in the College Football Playoff, CBS 11 wanted to take a deeper look at the viral sensation that's had the crowds going at TCU games all season long—the Hypnotoad.
There is no doubt that fans are excited to see the game in person; However, the Southwest Airlines cancellations are putting a snag in some plans.
Bob Lilly talked with CBS 11's Keith Russell on TCU being selected as Texas' first team to make the College Football Playoff.
A few places might see some rain this weekend, but for most it will be dry and warm.
Caroline Vandergriff explains the history behind the Southwest Conference's oldest chant.
