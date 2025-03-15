For Dallas woman who lost sister, abortion debate bigger than headlines
"You read about it," says Edna Pemberton of Dallas. "But it's not headlines for me... it's for real. It's the losing of a sister."
"You read about it," says Edna Pemberton of Dallas. "But it's not headlines for me... it's for real. It's the losing of a sister."
Ashley Johnson served as a law clerk for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in 2005 and 2006.
A Dallas attorney and former for US Supreme Court clerk, Ashely Johnson, discusses the implications leaked document implications
Paxton Smith went viral for scrapping her valedictorian speech last year and delivering an abortion rights call in its place. She recently chatted with CBS 11's Ken Molestina about the Supreme Court's leaked majority draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.
A new collection opening to the public inside the main library at Texas Women's University in Denton is all about preserving and honoring the legacy of women's advocate Sarah Weddington.
Pro-abortion rights rallies were held Tuesday night in downtown Dallas, drawing hundreds of people where those with opposing views were also speaking out.
SMU Constitutional Law Professor Dale Carpenter said nothing like this has ever happened.
The historic Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion began at the old federal courthouse in downtown Dallas.
Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D- Texas 30th District) reacts to the Supreme Court's draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.
Rep. Pat Fallon (R- Texas 4th District) reacts to the Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.
It's unclear if the draft represents the court's final word on the matter.
