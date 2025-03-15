Gardening 101: The Master Gardener Program helps North Texans get their hands in the dirt
The Tarrant County Master Gardener Association is a gold mine of garden knowledge at the ready.
The Dallas Police Department is trying to find anyone who recognizes a pitbull that was shot inside a crate in the area of 3200 Beauchamp.
Even though the TSA isn't enforcing the mask mandates for travelers in airports, on planes, trains, or buses, the CDC is still recommending people wear masks.
Initial reports that the victim was shot at a local strip club were inaccurate, according to a Dallas Police Department spokesperson.
The Better Business Bureau gave Madeleine Creative an F rating after customers were ghosted.
In Tarrant County, values are up about 20%; in Dallas, 24%; in Denton, 25%; and in Collin as much as 30%.
The mandate, recently extended by the U.S. Centers for disease control and prevention, covered a vast array of transportation, from airplanes and trains to city subways and ride-sharing vehicles such as Uber.
A brief police chase with a car theft suspect ended up with the man injured after he crashed in the area of 820 eastbound and Rufe Snow.
That record offseason spending spree by the Texas Rangers was a long-term investment. Still, they certainly expected some better early returns.
Detectives in Dallas are asking for the public's help identifying a man who stole a $16,000 trailer on April 10.
Bill Jones talks with an NFL draft analyst about who the Cowboys could take in the 2022 NFL draft.
Officials said while the evidence from Mark Alan Long's death investigation leads detectives to believe he took his life, the final ruling on his cause of death will be released by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner.
Nearly 47,000 Texans have been impacted by what a medical imaging company told the I-Team three months ago was a "security incident."
Texas cryptocurrency miners must now get approval from ERCOT to connect to the state's power grid.
On the heels of a CBS 11 I-Team investigation into the Texas Rent Relief program, a Dallas woman received the financial help she had been waiting for for more than eight months.
The explosive popularity of cryptocurrency has fueled a new wave of scams. In a report released Thursday, the Better Business Bureau found reports of fraud involving cryptocurrency have tripled in the past three years.
Jack Fink talks with a local attorney about Monday's ruling by a federal judge that blocks the CDC's mask mandate on public transportation.
Infowars says it has estimated assets of $50,000 or less and estimated liabilities of $1 million to $10 million.
"President Biden is not doing his job, which has left Texas to come up with its own strategies."
Governor Abbott said the migrant passengers arrived around 8 a.m. and were dropped off between Union Station and the Capitol.
Backlog of commercial trucks at border in Laredo continues into 7th day
Not all of this year's evaluation notices are out just yet, but experts said to be prepared to pay more.
The union said the number of pilots asking to be relieved from a flight assignment because of fatigue jumped 330% in March.
Fort Worth-based American Airlines said 2022 first-quarter revenue will probably be better than Wall Street expected.
All dressed up for their first Easter, these precious snuggle bunnies are ready for the holiday weekend.
InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer test can detect infections using only a breath sample and yield results in less than three minutes.
Yelp says it will cover travel expenses for employees or their dependents who are forced to seek abortion care out of state.
Some special young men will gather on April 24 at Riders Park in Frisco to go to bat for sick children across Texas.
North Texas wedding businesses are working hard to keep up with increasing demand as COVID-19 cases fall.
As companies announce their return to office plans, the hybrid model seems to be a popular choice.
That record offseason spending spree by the Texas Rangers was a long-term investment. Still, they certainly expected some better early returns.
Bill Jones talks with an NFL draft analyst about who the Cowboys could take in the 2022 NFL draft.
Jordan Spieth's shot from a greenside bunker stopped 7 inches away and he beat Patrick Cantlay with a tap-in par for his 13th career PGA title.
After a big night of boxing in Texas, undefeated champs Errol Spence Jr. and Terence "Bud" Crawford may finally get in the ring together.
The Dallas Mavericks are preparing to face the Jazz in game one of the playoffs, but it remains to be seen if Luka Doncic will play.
On the episode called "Last Dance," an infamous arms dealer is released from prison and Torres is forced to face the repercussions of his actions from an undercover operation he worked over a year ago.
Garth Brooks previews his upcoming concert in Arlington.
The documentary 'Concert Crush' takes a look at November 5, 2021 when a crowd surge at the AstroWorld Festival left 10 dead.
According to a tweet, his family said he had been battling a long illness.
CMT Music Awards co-hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown join "CBS Mornings" to talk about preparing for country music's only fan-voted award show. Ballerini will co-host virtually after testing positive for COVID-19.
Horticulturist Tom Ogren on allergies in North Texas.
Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
The CDC says people should still wear masks when traveling.
The TSA, according to CBS News, will not enforce the mask requirement.
All dressed up for their first Easter, these precious snuggle bunnies are ready for the holiday weekend.
The storm that moved through North Texas on the evening of March 14 was fast-moving but left a lot of damage behind in some places. Here are images from Fannin County, west of the town of Leonard, where many believe a tornado touched down.
The wind robbed Nick and Nora, The White Rock Lake eagles, of their nest and at least one egg. Now, the neighborhood is watching; hoping for the best for the beautiful pair.
Send your photos our way using the hashtag #FirstAlertDFW on Twitter and Instagram to be featured on air and on our website!
In the month leading up to most major holidays, you'll find Kathryn Callahan busy crocheting when not working as a NICU nurse at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.