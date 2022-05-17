From livestock shows to fine dining: The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo returns
It's a century-old tradition that typically draws 1.2 million people to Cowtown over the course of three weeks.
It's a century-old tradition that typically draws 1.2 million people to Cowtown over the course of three weeks.
Planning a trip to the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo? Our handy guide has the essential info you need.
Some of the world's best bull riders will compete at the historic Cowtown Coliseum in the Fort Worth Stockyards for six months starting January 19.
The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo organizers said they brought in over a million people to this years' show in January and February.
The event also brought in 1.2 million visitors, boosting the economy.
It was the highest figure in the show's history by more than $1.3 million.
Local businesses are looking forward to the return of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, which begins tomorrow, and the boost it brings.
Vendors are setting up shop, signs are posted and livestock is moving in as the start of the 2022 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo prepares to start Friday.
The executive committee of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo has voted unanimously to cancel the 2021 show.
The steer is going on the auction block on Saturday and the money made at the auction will pay for Ryder Day's college education and help start a ranch with his brother.
The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo goes from January 17 to February 8.
The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo kicks off its 23-day run on Friday. And after 124 years, some people might think there's nothing left to see -- they'd be wrong.
You may purchase tickets online at fwssr.com or by calling 817.877.2420. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Stock Show Rodeo Ticket Offices at the Will Rogers Memorial Center.
The announcement of Presley's death came just hours after she was rushed to a hospital after experiencing cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California.
Beck died Tuesday after "suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis," his representatives said in a statement released Wednesday.
Universal Parks & Resorts officials said the park in Frisco, Tx will be "unlike any other in the world," and is "specifically designed to inspire fun for families with young children."
Host RuPaul Charles welcomes four teams to face off in the original fast-paced word-twisting game show.
Adam Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop-top who charmed TV audiences as "America's little brother" on "Eight is Enough," has died. He was 54.
The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston has been released on $1 million bond.
For the first time, NCIS, NCIS: HAWAI'I and NCIS: LOS ANGELES unite in a special three-hour crossover event for the hit CBS Original series on Monday, Jan. 9 (8-11 P.M. ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+.
The director told them they must act in the nude or the movie "would fail" and their careers would be hurt, the suit said.
Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said Tuesday that Renner was trying to help a family member dig out a car from the snow at the time of the accident.
Adam Fox scored 1:16 into overtime after fellow defenseman K'Andre Miller tied it with 0.2 seconds left in regulation and the New York Rangers stunned the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Thursday night.
This week, the city of Fort Worth hired a consulting firm, HR&A Advisors to help re-imagine Panther Island which is just northwest of downtown and to the east of the historic Stockyards.
Along with everything else that's costing more these days, add auto insurance to the list.
The missing girl's 5-year-old sister was found by a postal carrier wandering outside the caretaker's home.
A grand jury has indicted the former city secretary in Blue Mound on theft charges after the city's mayor says the secretary gave herself a large raise.
Law enforcement's concerns over proliferation of illegal handgun switches in North Texas is being compounded by use of 3D printers to make them.
A new analysis of federal data shows more younger people are getting scammed these days.
While you may be a pretty savvy shopper, scammers are getting more sophisticated as well, experts say.
Local school officials said it's a sign their efforts are working.
Arresting and restraining a child is not illegal in Texas, but some parents, lawmakers and child advocates say it should be.
The proposal comes as the Biden administration's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt remains in limbo.
Hur served as the top federal prosecutor for Maryland from 2018 to 2021, having been appointed to the role by Trump and unanimously confirmed by the Senate.
Taylor Dudley had been held since April 2022 and was one of several detained Americans whom Richardson and U.S. authorities have been seeking to have freed.
The Justice Department's review of the documents includes interviews with multiple witnesses, according to sources familiar with the situation.
Homeowners aren't the only ones pushing Texas lawmakers to give them a break on their property taxes.
A federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves, a source of indoor pollution linked to childhood asthma.
While the damage was mild compared to the major Texas freeze of 2021, the full scope may not be clear until after Jan. 1, one company owner pointed out, with many people still out of town for the holiday.
If the forecast has you scrambling to get those last-minute tasks checked off your to-do list, you're not alone.
Deadlines have past or are quickly approaching if you're looking to deliver your package on time for Christmas.
For the first time ever in Texas, the big box store is offering drone delivery for shoppers living within a mile of several Walmart stores.
A new health clinic in the Dallas neighborhood of Oak Cliff is seeking to fight health disparities affecting neighbors there.
A federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves, a source of indoor pollution linked to childhood asthma.
Families in the northern part of the metroplex will no longer have to drive all the way to Dallas or Fort Worth for certain pediatric specialists or in-patient hospital stays.
Beginning CPR and having quick access to an AED can save lives. Karen Schrah knows this firsthand, and her nonprofit is making sure others do too.
According the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in people in the United States and it's largely preventable.
President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are set to meet for a series of talks on migration, trade and climate change.
The general manager of the Galleria Dallas put out a statement on Facebook to dispel the viral rumor that the mall was closing after news of the property getting new owners broke.
Days of freezing temperatures in Deep South areas that usually freeze for only hours are threatening dozens of water systems as burst pipes leak millions of gallons of water.
The National Retail Federation unveiled its prediction on holiday sales for November through December.
The surge in popularity for electric vehicles is partly fueled by the roller coaster prices of gas, and trucking companies are following suit.
Adam Fox scored 1:16 into overtime after fellow defenseman K'Andre Miller tied it with 0.2 seconds left in regulation and the New York Rangers stunned the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Thursday night.
Safety Jayron Kearse was more than happy to reflect on a late-season blip from the Dallas defense when the regular season was still going on.
Bust out the popcorn. It should be a wild weekend.
The Buffalo Bills safety collapsed on the field during a televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, Jan. 2.
In a statement released Tuesday, Rockwall ISD officials said that during an athletic class led by coach John Harrell on Jan. 6, student-athletes were "required to perform multiple push-ups."
The announcement of Presley's death came just hours after she was rushed to a hospital after experiencing cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California.
Beck died Tuesday after "suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis," his representatives said in a statement released Wednesday.
Universal Parks & Resorts officials said the park in Frisco, Tx will be "unlike any other in the world," and is "specifically designed to inspire fun for families with young children."
Host RuPaul Charles welcomes four teams to face off in the original fast-paced word-twisting game show.
Adam Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop-top who charmed TV audiences as "America's little brother" on "Eight is Enough," has died. He was 54.
Emari Demercado is a running back at TCU.
It will be breezy and cold tonight as temps continue to fall, but warmer weather will return this weekend.
Here's what experts say you should prioritize to save some money while keeping yourself safe.
Thursday Evening's Top Stories: The FAA has released recordings of the air traffic control transmissions from the day of the collision at the Wings Over Dallas Air Show and Texas' electricity market could be in for a makeover.
Experts are offering advice to keep yourself safe from this increasingly common crime.
Babies at Baylor Scott & White Health are rooting for TCU in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship. The tiny college football fans were born at the official hospital for the Horned Frogs, and will be chanting them on as they play at SoFi Stadium Monday evening.
What better way to ring in the new year than with a new baby? These proud parents celebrated the beginning of 2023 with a new family member!
Before he makes his way around the world, Santa first stopped by Medical City Healthcare hospitals to visit some sweet NICU babies on their first Christmas.
Here's a look at the winners from the Texas Country Reporter Festival!
Candy doesn't come close to the sweetness delivered up this Halloween at several Texas Health hospitals.