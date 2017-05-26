Eye On Politics: June 30, 2022
This week's Eye On Politics focuses on a new CBS News/YouGov poll surveying Texans on a variety of subjects including gun control, immigration, and the upcoming gubernatorial election.
Most Texans take pride in their state, with three in 10 saying it's better than most other states, and another three in 10 who think it's the best state in the country to live in.
A new poll from CBS News and YouGov looked at an array of issues and subjects surrounding the state of Texas. Jack Fink broke down the results with the Director of Surveys for CBS News, Anthony Salvanto
A new CBS News-YouGov Texas poll conducted for CBS DFW found Governor Greg Abbott has an eight-percentage point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke.
About half say the shooting has made them more likely to support some gun restrictions, but partisan divides remain
A majority of Texans want abortion to be legal in all or most cases, many said they didn't know much about the state's "trigger" law.
A CBS News/YouGov poll shows 32% of Texans surveyed feel 'fairly good' about the state's economy while 32% feel 'fairly bad' and 15% feel 'very bad'.
The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating potential civil rights violations in Texas' multibillion-dollar border security mission.
"We have said repeatedly and we continue to warn people not to take the dangerous journey," he said.
Trump has told allies and aides in recent days that he is seriously considering announcing a 2024 presidential run as early as this summer, three people close to him said.
The Texas Supreme Court has blocked a lower court order that gave some abortion clinics confidence to resume performing abortions.
Various abortion rights organizations and providers say they're no longer playing legal defense, and instead are going on offense.
The legal wrangling is almost certain to continue to cause chaos for Americans seeking abortions in the near future.
The Supreme Court ruled it properly ended the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy, ultimately ruling the decision did not violate a 1996 migrant detention law.
Russian news agencies say jailed Houston-born WNBA player Brittney Griner has pleaded guilty to drug possession and smuggling charges during her trial in Moscow.
Have you seen Deandre Hamilton? Dallas police need your help finding him.
U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a Guatemalan national previously convicted of rape in Louisiana in 2019 after he crossed into Texas from Mexico illegally on July 2.
The monument honors those who fought and died during the Battle of Chosin, a two-week-long conflict in 1950 during the Korean War.
In a report done by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center, officials identified three missed opportunities to slow or stop the Uvalde school shooter.
Criminals convince victims to send compromising photos, then threaten to release the images if ransom isn't paid.
New research by the CBS News Innovation Lab shows the likelihood of a murder being solved in the US is significantly lower when the victims are Black or Hispanic.
Pastor Doug Page of First Baptist Grapevine cancelled the camp about one week before it was set to begin for about 200-children in his congregation and the neighborhood.
The site of Dallas' biggest fire is now a giant crater.
If you live in Texas, you're more likely to get these calls than any other state. If you live in the 214- or 817- area codes, you live in one of the most targeted metro areas in the country.
Jack talks with State Rep. Rhetta Bowers (D - Garland) on what she says the next steps will be following committee hearings over the Uvalde school shooting.
Everyone is looking for ways to save at the pump, but have you ever thought about ditching gas altogether?
The recalled toys were sold online at Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond, Fun and Function, JungleJump, The Grommet Flaghouse, and Wayfair.
Brace yourself! According to AAA, the current price per gallon in the Lone Star State is $4.34... but it's higher in DFW.
Researchers found that cities that already had a large share of remote workers before the pandemic tended to attract even more after the pandemic shutdowns.
As we head into Memorial Day weekend, experts say it's best to get out the door early, and if you can't, you can end up doubling your travel time.
Health officials reported the first locally transmitted case of the monkeypox virus in Dallas after a man who attended the Daddyland Festival tested positive.
Abortion services may no longer be an option for most women in Texas, but they still have access to a range of birth control and reproductive health care services.
There have been a total of 12 monkeypox cases identified in Texas residents. Three of those patients said they did not travel out of state when they were exposed to monkeypox.
For rape survivors, to a woman recently diagnosed with advanced cancer and in her first trimester, the fear is real.
According to a US Department of Labor spokesperson, on January 3, 2022, a worker at Armorock LLC's Sulphur Springs facility was seriously injured after being struck by a large mold.
American said revenue per seat will jump by up to 22% compared with 2019, easily beating an earlier forecast of up 14% to 16%.
Russian news agencies say jailed Houston-born WNBA player Brittney Griner has pleaded guilty to drug possession and smuggling charges during her trial in Moscow.
Former Cowboys Defensive End Greg Ellis is the new head football coach at Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie.
The teen is set to attend SMU this fall on a football scholarship.
Brittney Griner has made an appeal to President Joe Biden in a letter passed to the White House through her representatives saying she feared she might never return home and asking that he not "forget about me and the other American Detainees."
"I always had a dream that I could run, jump, and play with friends and family," 14-year-old Lilly Biagini said. "Today is a dream come true."
The new show features former competitors from "Survivor," "Big Brother," "The Amazing Race" and "Love Island."
Two charges of sexual assault and child endangerment or abandonment against Dallas rapper Yella Beezy were dismissed.
Jennifer Hudson, who produced the Best Musical winner "A Strange Loop," became the 17th ever EGOT winner.
Keith, an eight-time Country Music Awards winner, delivered the news to his fans on his Instagram page on Sunday, emphasizing that he is going to take a break from performing to spend more time with his family.
McKinney has signed a contract for a statue that will commemorate the upcoming 50th anniversary of the movie "Benji."
Six years ago today, five officers were gunned down in downtown Dallas.
Friday will be a First Alert Weather Day!
In a report done by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center, officials identified three missed opportunities to slow or stop the Uvalde school shooter.
On May 24, 2022 nineteen children and two teachers were killed in Uvalde, Texas, after a teenaged gunman barricaded himself in a 4th grade classroom and opened fire.
Following the tragic shooting deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, the Uvalde community is grappling to find answers and understanding.
