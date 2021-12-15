Aaron Dean's trial set to begin Monday, here's what to expect
The decision Aaron Dean made when he shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson, and what the jury believes about it, will determine if he remains free or spends up to life in prison.
Jury selection will extend into a fifth day in the high-profile murder trial of Aaron Dean, who when he was a police officer shot and killed a woman in her home in 2019.
Jury selection is scheduled to continue Thursday, with the goal of seating a jury before the end of the week.
Jury selection started Monday afternoon in Fort Worth for the murder trial of Aaron Dean, a former police officer who shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson in her home in 2019.
Reports of Lane's death come a day before jury selection is set to begin in Dean's trial for the 2019 murder of Atatiana Jefferson.
Their statements are key to a new push to move the approaching murder trial for former officer Aaron Dean out of Tarrant County.
The defense team for Aaron Dean is making another push to move his murder trial out of Tarrant County.
A former state appellate court justice granted the defense's motion for recusal Tuesday after attorneys successfully argued Judge David Hagerman showed bias against them during a recent hearing about the trial date he set.
The week a former police officer was expected to go to trial, accused of murdering a woman in her home in Fort Worth, prosecutors are instead trying to keep the judge on the case to avoid further delays.
The trial for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, who's accused of killing Atatiana Jefferson in 2019, is on hold yet again.
The defense team for Aaron Dean is asking for a new judge to step in and help decide if the former police officer's murder trial should happen later this month or get rescheduled again.
The judge in the murder case against former police officer Aaron Dean refused to budge Friday from his plans to start the trial later this month.
The murder trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean will be delayed until June, but will stay in Tarrant County.
Attorneys for Aaron Dean spent hours arguing the huge volume of media attention is evidence the former police officer can't possibly receive a fair trial in Tarrant County.
Aaron Dean is the former Fort Worth police officer who is on trial for the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson in 2019.
The murder trial for Aaron Dean has been delayed again. The trial start date has now been moved from January 2021 to May 2022.
Attorneys in the Aaron Dean murder trial will make the case on Wednesday for pushing back the start of his trial.
The first major legal arguments started Monday in the murder case against former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean.
Dean's attorneys say because of the considerable discussion of the case in the community, Dean cannot receive a fair and impartial trial in Tarrant County.
Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth police officer charged with the murder of Atatiana Jefferson, now knows when his trial will begin.
Dean's trial, which was set for Nov. 16, now will not go to trial before Nov. 29, although it could be set for a later date.
As companies experimented during the pandemic, they found that a four-day week worked well not just for workers, but for businesses too. Could a more compressed schedule be the future of work?
Next week will be full of unsettled weather and warmer temps.
