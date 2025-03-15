Texas Gov. Abbott signs border agreement with Tamaulipas governor
"President Biden is not doing his job, which has left Texas to come up with its own strategies."
The governor reiterated that while the bridge is back to normal, six others are still backlogged. He says he doesn't plan to back down until other Mexican governors strike a similar to deal to the one with Nuevo Leon.
DPS officials believe their all-hands-on-deck effort may have stopped criminals in Mexico from smuggling humans and drugs on the Colombia-Solidarity border bridge.
The delays have been causing major interruptions to the supply chain in North Texas.
Normally it would take trucks 30 to 40 minutes to cross the border. But it is taking some closer to 12 hours.
Dallas Police are closing off two busy streets in Deep Ellum to traffic early this year, hoping to keep people safe.
Spotty showers are possible around sunrise tomorrow morning, mainly north of DFW.
Police said that 12 people were injured, including 10 by gunfire, in a shooting at a South Carolina mall.
The Jazz beat the Mavs, minus Luka Doncic, 99-93 in the first game in the best-of-seven series.
At least eight families were left without a place to stay after an apartment complex in northeast Dallas caught fire overnight on April 16, 2022.
Officials said while the evidence from Mark Alan Long's death investigation leads detectives to believe he took his life, the final ruling on his cause of death will be released by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner.
Nearly 47,000 Texans have been impacted by what a medical imaging company told the I-Team three months ago was a "security incident."
Texas cryptocurrency miners must now get approval from ERCOT to connect to the state's power grid.
On the heels of a CBS 11 I-Team investigation into the Texas Rent Relief program, a Dallas woman received the financial help she had been waiting for for more than eight months.
The explosive popularity of cryptocurrency has fueled a new wave of scams. In a report released Thursday, the Better Business Bureau found reports of fraud involving cryptocurrency have tripled in the past three years.
Governor Abbott said the migrant passengers arrived around 8 a.m. and were dropped off between Union Station and the Capitol.
Backlog of commercial trucks at border in Laredo continues into 7th day
Yelp says it will cover travel expenses for employees or their dependents who are forced to seek abortion care out of state.
It's the Biden administration's latest attempt to bring gas prices down for Americans.
Not all of this year's evaluation notices are out just yet, but experts said to be prepared to pay more.
The union said the number of pilots asking to be relieved from a flight assignment because of fatigue jumped 330% in March.
Fort Worth-based American Airlines said 2022 first-quarter revenue will probably be better than Wall Street expected.
US airports dominated the passenger traffic rankings in 2021, with eight of the top 10 in the United States.
Tesla held a "Cyber Rodeo at Giga Texas," event for thousands of guests at it's new billion-dollar-plus "Gigafactory".
All dressed up for their first Easter, these precious snuggle bunnies are ready for the holiday weekend.
InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer test can detect infections using only a breath sample and yield results in less than three minutes.
Some special young men will gather on April 24 at Riders Park in Frisco to go to bat for sick children across Texas.
A North Texas mother is doing whatever it takes to keep her transgender child safe -- even if that means picking up their lives, leaving family and friends and moving hundreds of miles west.
North Texas wedding businesses are working hard to keep up with increasing demand as COVID-19 cases fall.
As companies announce their return to office plans, the hybrid model seems to be a popular choice.
The Dallas Mavericks are preparing to face the Jazz in game one of the playoffs, but it remains to be seen if Luka Doncic will play.
The only indoor women's pro volleyball league, Dallas-based Athletes Unlimited, is about to complete its second season.
The Dallas Cowboys are making Blockchain.com their official digital asset platform marking the NFL's first-ever cryptocurrency partnership.
Roope Hintz scored with 4:50 remaining and the Stars forced the Lightning to wait at least another day to clinch a playoff berth.
Officials with the Dallas Mavericks confirmed Tuesday that Luka Doncic does indeed have a left calf strain.
Garth Brooks previews his upcoming concert in Arlington.
The documentary 'Concert Crush' takes a look at November 5, 2021 when a crowd surge at the AstroWorld Festival left 10 dead.
According to a tweet, his family said he had been battling a long illness.
CMT Music Awards co-hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown join "CBS Mornings" to talk about preparing for country music's only fan-voted award show. Ballerini will co-host virtually after testing positive for COVID-19.
Country music star Kelsea Ballerini sat down for an interview with CBS 11's Brooke Katz to discuss hosting the 2022 CMT Music Awards Monday night.
Here's your latest forecast from meteorologist Brittany Rainey.
Police, residents, and businesses hope closing two of the busiest streets in Deep Ellum to car traffic will improve safety.
The storm that moved through North Texas on the evening of March 14 was fast-moving but left a lot of damage behind in some places. Here are images from Fannin County, west of the town of Leonard, where many believe a tornado touched down.
The wind robbed Nick and Nora, The White Rock Lake eagles, of their nest and at least one egg. Now, the neighborhood is watching; hoping for the best for the beautiful pair.
Send your photos our way using the hashtag #FirstAlertDFW on Twitter and Instagram to be featured on air and on our website!
In the month leading up to most major holidays, you'll find Kathryn Callahan busy crocheting when not working as a NICU nurse at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.