NEXT Weather Forecast November 29, 2023 (Today)

Chilly temperatures again today, but at least we will see some sunshine. Get ready for more rain and snow however for the end of the week. Meteorologist Kylee Miller has the NEXT Weather forecast. CBSDetroit.com/weather.
