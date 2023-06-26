Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather Forecast June 26, 2023 (Today)

After yesterday's storms, residents are cleaning up today. Scattered rain remains likely today, with temperatures struggling in the 70s. NEXT Weather Meteorologist Kylee Miller has your forecast. CBSDetroit.com/weather.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.