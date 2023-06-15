Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather Forecast June 15, 2023 (Today)

Rain and storms return today. Stay weather prepared as some storms this afternoon could go strong to severe. NEXT Weather Meteorologist Kylee Miller has the hour-by-hour forecast. CBSDetroti.com/weather.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.