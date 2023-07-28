NEXT Weather Forecast July 28, 2023 (Today)

Watch CBS News

Waves of rain and storms are expected today, along with hot and humid conditions. A Flood Watch starts this afternoon because flooding is a main concern. Meteorologist Kylee Miller has your NEXT Weather forecast. CBSDetroit.com/weather.
