Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather Forecast July 27, 2023 (Today)

Sizzling heat for the end of the week. There is also a chance for strong to severe storms again starting tomorrow afternoon. Meteorologist Kylee Miller has your NEXT Weather forecast. CBSDetroit.com/weather.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.