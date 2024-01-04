Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather Forecast January 4, 2024 (Morning)

Any untreated surfaces could be slick this morning. Snow showers taper off today, and we will see some sunshine this afternoon. Meteorologist Kylee Miller has your NEXT Weather forecast. CBSDetroit.com/weather.
