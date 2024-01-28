Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather Forecast January 28, 2024 (Today)

We're starting out the day with rain and wet snow, and could see accumulations of over an inch on grassy surfaces and areas that are still cold. The snow moves out in the mid-to-late afternoon, with breezy conditions throughout the day.
