Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather Forecast January 23, 2024 (Morning)

The wintry mix continues to impact Metro Detroit before it changes to all rain. Watch out for slick and icy surfaces. Meteorologist Kylee Miller breaks down your NEXT Weather forecast. CBSDetroit.com/weather.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.