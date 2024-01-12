Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather Forecast January 12, 2024 (Morning)

Get ready for the snow! The winter weather returns this afternoon. Meteorologist Kylee Miller has all the details, like the snowfall forecast and the track of the system, in the NEXT Weather forecast. CBSDetroit.com/weather.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.