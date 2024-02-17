Watch CBS News

NEXT WEATHER FORECAST FEBRUARY 17, 2024 (Tonight)

Gusty winds overnight will make temperatures feel like they're in the single digits. We are expecting warmer temperatures for Sunday, but wind gusts will make it feel like it's still in the 20s. Expect warmer temperatures by the middle of the week.
