NEXT Weather Forecast December 16, 2022 (Today)

A little sunshine starts the day, but there's a chance for snow showers this afternoon. Meteorologist Karen Carter explains how long the sunshine will stick around and if any snow will accumulate, too. CBSDetroit.com/weather
