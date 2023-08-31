Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather Forecast August 31, 2023 (Today)

Expect a sunny stretch of weather with temperatures turning hot by the weekend. Today though it will be on the cooler side. Meteorologist Kylee Miller has your NEXT Weather forecast. CBSDetroit.com/weather.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.