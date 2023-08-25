Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather Forecast August 25, 2023 (Today)

The clean-up continues today after yesterday's storms and we are looking ahead to a sunny and slightly cooler weekend. NEXT Weather Meteorologist Kylee Miller has the weather forecast. CBSDetroit.com/weather.
