Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather Forecast August 17, 2023 (Today)

Dry skies to start today, but this afternoon heavy rain at times along with the potential for strong to severe storms. Meteorologist Kylee Miller has the storm timing in your NEXT Weather forecast. CBSDetroit.com/weather.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.