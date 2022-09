Eye on the Future

On Friday, luxury fashion designer Sherri McMullen opened a pop-up shop in partnership with real estate developer Bedrock.

Luxury fashion retailer McMullen opens Detroit pop-up boutique On Friday, luxury fashion designer Sherri McMullen opened a pop-up shop in partnership with real estate developer Bedrock.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On