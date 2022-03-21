Kylee Miller Charles Forbes/CBS Detroit

Kylee is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. Kylee grew up in Milan, Michigan, and attended Early College Alliance at Eastern Michigan University her junior and senior year of high school graduating high school with an equivalent associate's degree. Kylee then continued to pursue a meteorology degree at Central Michigan University. Graduating with a Bachelor's in Meteorology, a minor in math, and an emphasis in broadcasting.

Kylee has received the Midwest Communications, INC. broadcasting scholarship through the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. She also teaches a meteorology lab at Eastern Michigan University and has been featured at CMU and EMU promoting their meteorology curriculums.

Kylee joins us from Fox Carolina as the morning meteorologist. Before that, she worked as a local meteorologist in Saginaw/Flint, Lansing, here at CBS62! Also, right after college, she worked as a National and Caribbean meteorologist at WeatherNation.

In Kylee's spare time she enjoys working out, shopping, boating, spending time with family and friends, and of course forecasting Michigan weather!