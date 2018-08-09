Jackie Paige CBS 62

Jackie Paige is the anchor of CBS 62's Eye on Detroit and midday anchor on WWJ Newsradio 950.

Jackie Paige is an award-winning journalist who's spent more than 25 years in the business. Starting out as an intern in radio, Jackie moved to TV as a local traffic reporter for WJBK FOX 2. She became a weather forecaster, street reporter, chopper reporter, and anchor and worked as part of the station's morning team for nearly 17 years. Growing weary of rising every morning at 2:30, she decided to leave FOX 2 and subsequently joined WWJ Newsradio 950 in 2013 as the midday anchor. You can hear her daily from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Jackie also presents positive stories about Detroit and the surrounding communities every morning on CBS 62 during CBS Mornings. (If you have any positive story ideas... she'd love to hear them!)

See more of the CBS 62 team here!