Watch CBS News
CBS News Detroit

Cryss Walker

/ CBS Detroit

CryssWalker_Aug10-2022-CAF-6778.jpg

Born and raised in Detroit, Cryss Walker is happy to be back after leaving her hometown for the state's Capitol.

Walker started her television news career in Lansing, Michigan, making stops at WLNS 6 News and WILX News 10, gaining her experience as a field reporter, anchor and multi-media journalist.

After five years away from Motor City, Walker circled her way back and joined CBS/ CW50 News at 10 in January 2020.

Prior to TV, she was known as "Ms. Cryss" on HOT 107.5 as a radio personality, event host and producer.

Walker is a proud graduate of Cass Technical High School and Wayne State University with a bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.

First published on July 16, 2020 / 9:58 AM

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.