Born and raised in Detroit, Cryss Walker is happy to be back after leaving her hometown for the state's Capitol.

Walker started her television news career in Lansing, Michigan, making stops at WLNS 6 News and WILX News 10, gaining her experience as a field reporter, anchor and multi-media journalist.

After five years away from Motor City, Walker circled her way back and joined CBS/ CW50 News at 10 in January 2020.

Prior to TV, she was known as "Ms. Cryss" on HOT 107.5 as a radio personality, event host and producer.

Walker is a proud graduate of Cass Technical High School and Wayne State University with a bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.