Youth led town hall sparks talks about taking down illegally sold vaping & tobacco products to minors

When it comes to selling vaping and tobacco products to minors, officials aren't the only ones that are saying it's a problem that runs deeper than drugs, kids are too.

"Please, for God's sake, stop smoking cigarettes and vaping," a 10-year-old boy says.

At a youth led town hall at the Farwell Recreation Center, Detroit Police Department's Law Enforcement Explorer team leading the conversation.

"We need better authority in these stores," an DPD Explorer team member says.

Men, women and children of all ages were in attendance including local police and city council, all whom were standing up against those who have handed down paid tobacco and vaping products to minors.

Who is here that has sold tobacco—death, cancer— to the children of Detroit?" 3rd District Councilman Scott Benson said. "If you sell tobacco to the youth to the 3rd District or the city of Detroit, know who I am. I am coming after you."

Much of the conversation also included ways to help prevent and punish business owners who illegally sell to students and young children.

Benson says city and state officials are collaborating not only legislation, but fine increases and revoking tobacco licenses to help reduce the risk of losing more children to dangerous smoking habits.

"I take this very personally and I plan to have some heads on this one," Benson says.

Moving forward, city and school officials say they are looking to continue to hold more town halls within the city of Detroit to address the issue surrounding selling vaping and tobacco products to minors.