Woman killed in Rochester Hills crash

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 15, 2023

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman was killed in a crash in Rochester Hills Wednesday morning.

At about 7:50 a.m. on Nov. 15, a southbound truck crossed over the centerline and hit two vehicles, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The crash closed northbound Rochester Road, and southbound has only one lane open, deputies said.

Crash investigators are at the scene, and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

There were no other serious injuries, according to deputies.

No other information has been released at this time.