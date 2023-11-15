Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman killed in Rochester Hills crash

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 15, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 15, 2023 03:05

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman was killed in a crash in Rochester Hills Wednesday morning.

At about 7:50 a.m. on Nov. 15, a southbound truck crossed over the centerline and hit two vehicles, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The crash closed northbound Rochester Road, and southbound has only one lane open, deputies said.

Crash investigators are at the scene, and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

There were no other serious injuries, according to deputies. 

No other information has been released at this time. 

First published on November 15, 2023 / 10:09 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.