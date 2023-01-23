What classified documents in Biden's home means for Democrats

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Lansing officials are reacting after more classified documents were found at President Joe Biden's home. This comes after the White House asked for the search.

Political analyst Ed Sarpolus said it's important for Biden to keep filing through his day-to-day work.

"Yes, this is going to hurt him. Yes, but he has to go back to doing business to show that this doesn't bother him. Yes, 'This is a mistake. I admit it,'" he said.

He said it's illegal to have classified documents, but people are charged for having documents all the time that anyone hardly serves time in jail.

He adds Republicans helped him out by having Rep. George Santos sitting in some of the committees that will oversee the issue.

Many Michigan Congressmen and women declined to comment, but Sen. Gary Peters said he wants to know more when the investigation is complete.

As the political season is on the horizon, Sarpolus said this might not hurt Democrats.

"As long as Trump is still the lead presidential candidate then, yes, this hurts Biden. Republicans have a hard time dealing with it unless something breaks saying the White House is lying, but Democrats have to be concerned but not overly concerned at this present time," he said.