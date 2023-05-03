Westland mayor asked to resign, one week after police chief steps down

One week after Westland's Police Chief, Jeff Jedrusik, resigned, a local group is calling for the mayor to step down.

"It's awful and the tweets are even worse," said Lisa Graham, a long time Westland resident who runs a facebook page called Move Westland Forward.

Graham said Mayor Mike Londeau has a history of inappropriate behavior dating back years.

A 10-year-old video of Mayor Londeau resurfaced where he is taking part in a comedy roast of a colleague back in 2014. In that video, Graham said the mayor is heard making offensive and inappropriate comments.

Graham has dedicated a website where she posted vulgar tweets and social media activity of Mayor Londeau over the year, but long before he took office.

Mayor Londeau has since released this statement and insisted that he will not resign:

"A video is currently being circulated from 2014 which shows me delivering a comedy roast to a colleague. The overall content and theme is embarrassing and immature in nature and in no way is representative of the way I conduct myself today as Mayor.

I do want to mention that certain people are trying to use this as a political opportunity and misrepresent the language that I used. On that, the evidence speaks for itself. I did not say what is being claimed. My comment was in reference to a female the roastee had a crush on named Michelle Jaeger.

These types of dirty tactics only serve to harm the public by creating a further distrust for government and a divide among our community at a time when we need to be coming together.

I understand and accept that public officials have to be held accountable and am willing to own up to my past mistakes.

I only hope that this decade old issue does not detract from the important matters at hand and the hard work and positive progress of our team. And going forward I hope to be judged by my conduct and actions in service to the residents of Westland, which I know will speak for itself."