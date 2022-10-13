Westbound I-94 closed at M-10 due to downed line

(CBS DETROIT) - State police are alerting drivers that westbound I-94 is closed at the Lodge Freeway due to downed power lines.

At about 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, police shared the information on Twitter and said the power lines were down and across the freeway lanes.

will be ramping everyone off at M 10. This is due to a down line of some sort across the freeway. It is currently unknown when it will be resolved. pic.twitter.com/GuGAIWwuX5 — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) October 13, 2022

MSP say at this time they do not know when the issue will be resolved.

As of 11:00 a.m., there are no additional updates.