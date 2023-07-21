Wayne County Sheriff's Office investigate altercation resulting in inmate's death

(CBS DETROIT) - The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says it is conducting an investigation after an inmate died following an altercation with another inmate.

In a statement on Thursday, the sheriff's office says the altercation happened on Monday, July 17, at the Wayne County Division 1 Jail. Authorities say one of the inmates sustained serious injuries to his head.

"Sheriff deputies promptly responded to the incident, joined shortly thereafter by medical staff. Inmate Carr was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Earlier today (Thursday), we learned that Mr. Carr has succumbed to his injuries," the sheriff's office said in the statement.

"While the original incident is still under investigation, our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Carr's family."

The sheriff's office did not immediately say if the other inmate sustained any injuries or if charges would be filed against him.