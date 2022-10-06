Wayne County Commission Meeting Hacked

(CBS DETROIT) - We are working to confirm details of hacking into the Wayne County Commission meeting scheduled today at 10AM. As of this afternoon, we are told someone allegedly started playing some pornography. That's coming from a tweet crediting Detroit Documenters. But at this time, the livestream has not been posted and we have no further details or comment from the Wayne County Commission. The livestream for the meeting ended at 10:47 this morning. All Wayne County Commission meetings are scheduled on both the first and third thursday of the month at 10AM. Following today's incident, no word yet if the next meeting scheduled October 20th will remain open to the public.