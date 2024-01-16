Waterford police search for missing 13-year-old girl
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Waterford Township are searching for 13-year-old Johanna "Jax" Woody, who was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 13.
Police say the teen left her home, which may have been pre-planned. Investigators spoke with friends and family, with one reporting that Johanna met a 21-year-old man from Jackson over the internet and was planning to run away with him.
The teen does not have her own cellphone; however, police believe she may have one and is using it to communicate through Snapchat.
Investigators are currently analyzing data from the app.
Johanna is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 125 pounds, with blue eyes and shoulder-length strawberry blond hair. She also struggles with mental illness and is described as "high-functioning autistic," according to Waterford police.
