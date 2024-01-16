Local News

Waterford police search for missing 13-year-old girl

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Johanna Woody was last seen on Jan. 13, 2024. Waterford Township Police Department

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Waterford Township are searching for 13-year-old Johanna "Jax" Woody, who was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Police say the teen left her home, which may have been pre-planned. Investigators spoke with friends and family, with one reporting that Johanna met a 21-year-old man from Jackson over the internet and was planning to run away with him.

The teen does not have her own cellphone; however, police believe she may have one and is using it to communicate through Snapchat.

Investigators are currently analyzing data from the app.

Johanna is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 125 pounds, with blue eyes and shoulder-length strawberry blond hair. She also struggles with mental illness and is described as "high-functioning autistic," according to Waterford police.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 7:03 PM EST

