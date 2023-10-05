Was this week the last 80 degree weather in Detroit?!

Early October has been warm with temperatures well above average. Detroit hit high temperatures Monday (October 2nd) Tuesday (October 3rd) and Wednesday (October 4th) in the lower 80s. Not breaking records, but it was certainly warm with above-average temperatures. Normal highs for this time of year are in the upper 60s! Check out the stats below:

October 2nd record high in Detroit was set in 1971 at 86 degrees. Detroit's high temperature on Monday, October 2nd, 2023, was recorded at 81 degrees.

October 3rd record high set in 1953 at 89 degrees. Detroit's high temperature on Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023, was recorded 83 degrees.

October 4th record high set in 1951 at 89 degrees. Detroit's high temperature on Wednesday, October 4th, 2023, was recorded at 82 degrees.

In Detroit, the average date is September 30th for the last 80-degree or warmer day.

The earliest date in Detroit for the last 80-degree or warmer day was in the year 2000, on March 8th.

The latest date for the year that there was an 80-degree or warmer day was back in 1950 on November 1st.

Last year, the last 80-degree or warmer day was on September 21st, when Detroit achieved a high temperature of 89 degrees. Close to breaking the record on September 21, which stands at 92 degrees set back in 1895.

The warm weather stretch has come to an end though as high temperatures will get chilly dropping into the 50s for highs this weekend. Now was earlier this week the last week of 80+ degree temperatures for the year?! Stay with your NEXT Weather team on updates if we'll experience a warming trend.