Warren officers searching for man who entered police station wielding sword

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Warren Police Department is searching for a man who entered the station's lobby wielding a sword Thursday morning. 

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer says the man claimed he was with the CIA. 

He left the police department in his truck with the three-foot sword. 

No one was injured. 

No other information has been released at this time. 

First published on October 12, 2023 / 8:34 AM

