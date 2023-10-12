Warren officers searching for man who entered police station wielding sword

Warren officers searching for man who entered police station wielding sword

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Warren Police Department is searching for a man who entered the station's lobby wielding a sword Thursday morning.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer says the man claimed he was with the CIA.

He left the police department in his truck with the three-foot sword.

No one was injured.

No other information has been released at this time.