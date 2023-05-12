Warren 7th grader gets to key to city after preventing school bus crash

Two weeks after stopping a school bus full of children from crashing into a nearby home, Warren 7th grader Dillon Reeves continues to be hailed as a nationwide hero.

So much so, his favorite ice cream shop, Leason's Dairy Bar and Grille, made him his very own T-shirt.

"You going to wear the T shirt to school?" a reporter asked. "That T shirt...yeah," Reeves said with a smile.

But in his own town, more proud praise also continued from the very people who serve his city.

"I'm impressed because he is a modest hero and that is the best hero you can have," Warren Mayor James Fouts says.

On Thursday, Fouts inviting Reeves and his family to Warren City Hall to surprise him with some well deserved recognition.

"I'm going to present you a key to the city as a reminder of what you did. This is the first time I presented a real key to the city and so if anybody claims they have the key to the city, only you have the key," Fouts said.

However, the awards did not stop there.

"I got something else to give you too. This is an award for being Police Commissioner of the Day," Fouts says.

That means, Reeves will get to live out his dream of becoming a police officer for a day. But instead of being on patrol, Reeves will have the chance to be in charge.

"You will work with Police Commissioner Dwyer to decide what day to come over and give orders. I urge you, though, not to fire my policeman," Fouts said laughingly.

Reeves smiled, not only at the honors he was given but what was still to come from Police Commissioner Dwyer.

"I do have a life-saving award for you from the entire department for your excellent efforts in what you did," Dwyer said.

Looking back, when the Carter Middle School student slammed his foot on the brake, saving the lives of nearly 60 students, Reeves says he never imagined it would end up being the key to his future.

"This is amazing. I want to thank the mayor," Reeves said.

For Reeves' father, he is still in awe of his son.

"His mom and I raised a good kid," he said.

"It's just him. He's been like that ever since he was little," Reeves' mom says.

At the end of the day, Fouts says folks both young and old can learn from Reeves.

"When you do the right thing, a lot of good things come to you and as a result of that, congratulations. The future is yours," Fouts says.

Reeves also received a limo ride to one of the top restaurants in town for his life-saving efforts.