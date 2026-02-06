Upper Peninsula woman accused of biting state trooper during animal neglect investigation

A woman from Michigan's Upper Peninsula was arrested after Michigan State Police said she bit a trooper during an animal neglect investigation.

The 22-year-old woman now faces three felony counts of resisting and obstructing an officer, with her next court hearing scheduled for Feb. 19 in 94th District Court, state police said.

The investigation began Tuesday, when the MSP Gladstone post received a report of an animal neglect situation involving multiple potential suspects. As officers followed up, they served a search warrant on Wednesday along County Road 426 in Delta County's Cornell Township.

Several dead animals, including cats, rabbits, pigs and goats, were found at that location.

State troopers also found numerous live animals in a malnourished and unhealthy condition. A total of 14 cats, 12 rabbits and a sheep were seized from the property.

While police were on scene, a woman who was at that location began resisting the officers and refused to follow their orders.

"The woman then bit one of the troopers on the wrist," police said.

Troopers told her she was under arrest, but said she continued to fight with the officers, including an attempt to bite a second trooper. She was eventually taken into custody and lodged at the Delta County Jail.

In the meantime, the animal neglect case remains under investigation, and state police plan to present a report to the Delta County Prosecutor for review.

The Delta Animal Shelter assisted state police on this case.