Some UAW members called to "stand up" and strike at midnight if no agreement. What does that means?

(CBS DETROIT) - The president of the United Auto Workers union announced three assembly plants will participate in a strike at midnight Thursday if no agreement is met with the Big Three automakers by 11:59 p.m., Sept. 14.

UAW President Shawn Fain called on the General Motors Wentzville Assembly Plant in Missouri (UAW Local 2250, Region 4), Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex (Local 12, Region 2B), and Ford Michigan Assembly Plant - Final Assembly and Paint in Wayne (Local 900, Region 1A) to strike.

Fain said there will be a "Stand Up" strike at midnight.

What does that mean?

Fain says rather than all plants entering a strike at midnight, only a few are called to participate. Facilities that were not called on Thursday will work under an expired agreement with no contract extension.

"Management cannot change terms and conditions of work in your workplace. You do not become an employee at will. You cannot be fired or disciplined for no reason," Fain said.

"The strategy will keep the companies guessing. It will give our national negotiators maximum leverage and flexibility in bargaining. And if we need to go all out, we will."

Which plants will strike at midnight?

General Motors Wentzville Assembly plant

1500 State Highway A, Wentzville, Missouri

General Motors Wentzville Assembly in Missouri

Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex

4000 Stickney Ave., Toledo, Ohio

Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex

Ford Michigan Assembly Plant - Final Assembly and Paint

38303 Michigan Ave., Wayne, Michigan