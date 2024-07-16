Cellphone video shows Trump rally attendees pointing to shooter on roof before assassination attempt

Video from Trump rally shows security flaws Investigation into Trump rally shooting continues as cellphone video shows security flaws 03:03

The investigation into the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump is highlighting serious flaws in security measures at the rally that occurred on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Cellphone video taken Saturday shows rally attendees pointing toward shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks and trying to alert authorities to his presence — a full two minutes before the 20-year-old fired at Trump.

Less than 15 seconds before the shots, people are seen running away from the area. Moments later, some in the crowd begin shouting that the man on the roof has a gun.

The gunman killed Corey Comperatore, a firefighter. He also wounded three others: Trump, 57-year-old Marine Corps veteran David Dutch and 74-year-old James Copenhaver.

Seconds later, a Secret Service counter sniper fatally shot Crooks.

The Butler County sheriff said his department, which was on the scene, was not responsible for sweeping the roof where the shooter was perched.

"The sheriff's office was not asked to do that, and I don't know whose responsibility that would have been," Butler County sheriff Michael Slupe said.

Sources told CBS News that the Secret Service didn't clear the roof either, since it was outside the secure perimeter.

However, a source with direct knowledge of the incident said three snipers from local law enforcement were staged within the building, just beneath the shooter. They observed Crooks acting suspiciously before the shooting and radioed into command that he was using a range-finder and had a backpack. By the time help arrived, it was too late.

Timeline of events

It was less than 10 minutes from the time Trump took the stage to when shots were fired by Crooks.

The former president began speaking to the crowd of supporters at the rally at 6:03 p.m. local time. At 6:09 p.m., people alerted officers to the gunman on the roof of a nearby building.

By 6:11 p.m., multiple shots were fired, as Secret Service rushed Trump off the stage. At this time, a Secret Service counter sniper shot and killed Crooks.

A law enforcement source told CBS News that Crooks visited a gun range in the days before the shooting and bought 50 rounds of ammunition before heading to the rally. Multiple sources added Crooks' father called 911 shortly after his son opened fire.

Former President Donald Trump is surrounded by Secret Service agents and raises his fist moments after being injured in a shooting at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 13, 2024. / Getty Images

Secret Service investigation

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said Trump's Secret Service detail has been tightened, and added that an independent investigation into the shooting and law enforcement response will begin within days.

Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle said on Monday she would not step down from her position, despite some calls for her to resign.

"The buck stops with me. I am the director of the Secret Service. It was unacceptable and it's something that shouldn't happen again," she said in an exclusive interview with ABC News.

Meanwhile, President Biden has directed the Secret Service to protect Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an Independent candidate for president.

RNC kicks off

Developments in the assassination attempt come as the Republican National Convention got underway Monday in Milwaukee.

Trump made his first public appearance since the shooting at the RNC after announcing on social media his running mate is Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

Trump is set to formally accept the Republican nomination for president in a speech on Thursday, the last day of the convention.

Former President Donald Trump and vice presidential nominee JD Vance at the RNC CBS News

Meanwhile, Mr. Biden, who paused campaign activities following the shooting, is set to get back on the campaign trail. In the days following the assassination attempt, the president called for unity in an address from the Oval Office.

"We can't allow this violence to be normalized," he said. "The political rhetoric in this country has gotten very heated. It's time to cool it down. We all have a responsibility to do that."