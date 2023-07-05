Troy man killed after struck by vehicle while attepting to cross street in Macomb County

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 47-year-old Troy man was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night after attempting to cross the street in Macomb County.

At about 10:50 p.m. on Monday, July 3, deputies were dispatched to Jefferson Avenue, north of Cottrell Street, on reports of a man being struck by a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man lying on the ground in a driveway. Citizens were aiding the man. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office says they believe the 47-year-old man was trying to cross the street when a Ford van hit him. The 84-year-old man driving the vehicle did stop and was cooperating with the investigation.

In addition, authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. Deputies administered field sobriety tasks, and a blood sample was collected.

Investigators also interviewed several witnesses.

The 84-year-old was taken to the Macomb County Jail for operating while impaired, causing death but was released until the investigation is complete.

The road was closed for investigation but has since reopened.

No other information has been released.