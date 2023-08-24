Three charged in kidnapping of 14-day-old twin boys in Livonia

(CBS DETROIT) - Three people have been charged in the kidnapping of 14-day-old twin boys from a hotel in Livonia earlier this week.

Curtis Lee Slay, 18, Davion Demetrius Sherman Chandler, 19, and Shantell Re-Azia Jones, 23, have each been charged with two counts of kidnapping- child enticement, two counts of unlawful imprisonment, one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping- child enticement, and three counts of larceny in a building

These three are charged in connection to the incident that happened at about 10:10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Quality Inn located in the 30370 block of Plymouth Road.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the three defendants allegedly took the twins, Matthew and Montana Bridges, from the hotel room after their mother left the room briefly.

The mother of the twins called 911, and authorities issued an Amber Alert.

At about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, the twins were dropped off at the Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct.

In an update on Tuesday, Detroit police announced four suspects had been arrested in connection to the kidnapping.

Officials say it is alleged one of the defendants, Jones, had befriended the mother of the twins with the intention of stealing them from her.

The defendants are scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Aug. 24.

In addition, police say a juvenile respondent's case is being reviewed. A decision on charges for the juvenile will be released next week.