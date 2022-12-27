Thousands of flight cancellations leaving people wondering when they will return

(CBS DETROIT) - It's two days post-Christmas, and according to Flight Aware's website, thousands of flights are canceled, resulting in many people being stranded at airports, including some of our fellow reporters.

Many passengers, who made it to family in time for Christmas this past weekend, now worry about when they'll make it home.

"I've spent both nights at Baltimore Airport," said passenger Theresa Essex.

Essex, who's trying to get to Detroit, said she's been stranded at the airport for five days – three in Atlanta and two in Baltimore. She said she's left footing the bill.

"The second night, Spirit gave me a room. The third night I was on my own," she said.

Stranded with her is our sports reporter Ronnie Duncan.

"This has been a nightmare," said Duncan, who was supposed to be in Detroit on Monday.

"There was no heads up. It was like a wild herd of horses when we were told to hurry up to the front gate to reschedule your flights," he said.

Stuck in St. Louis is our anchor Jeff Skversky, who flew Southwest.

"We tried to potentially rebook the flight and change the flight. It didn't allow us to do that on the website," Skversky said.

With no way home on Southwest until Sunday, Skversky and his family are looking at other options.

"Book another flight with another airline and the soonest I can get from St. Louis to Detroit is Saturday," he said.