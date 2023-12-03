The week of December 4 starts out chilly but ends up well above average
(CBS DETROIT) - Cold, dry air moves into the area on Monday, bringing a chilly start to the work week. Temperatures will feel like we're in the upper 20's and low 30's when we're heading out the door on Monday morning.
A low pressure system moves through the southern part of the state on Tuesday, bringing a chance of rain and snow. You might want to leave a little extra time for your commute on Tuesday morning.
Temperatures head back to above average for the end of the week, though cloudy conditions persist.
If you're heading out to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah on Thursday you'll find partly cloudy skies, mild temperatures, and breezy conditions.
We're keeping an eye on the precipitation that appears to be heading our way for next weekend.
