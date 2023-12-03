Watch CBS News
The week of December 4 starts out chilly but ends up well above average

By Stacey DuFord

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Cold, dry air moves into the area on Monday, bringing a chilly start to the work week. Temperatures will feel like we're in the upper 20's and low 30's when we're heading out the door on Monday morning.

graf-lr-4k-temps-feels.png
Monday morning wind chill temperatures

A low pressure system moves through the southern part of the state on Tuesday, bringing a chance of rain and snow. You might want to leave a little extra time for your commute on Tuesday morning.

graf-4k-long.png
Chance of rain and snow on Tuesday

Temperatures head back to above average for the end of the week, though cloudy conditions persist.  

high-temperatures-full-bar-graph-tomorrow.png
HIgh temperatures this week

If you're heading out to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah on Thursday you'll find partly cloudy skies, mild temperatures, and breezy conditions.

hanukkah-forecast.png
First night of Hanukkah forecast

We're keeping an eye on the precipitation that appears to be heading our way for next weekend. 

pm-7-day.png
7 day forecast
First published on December 3, 2023 / 9:52 PM EST

